Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lunch recipes for this festive season

One of the most sacred Hindu holidays is Ganesh Chaturthi. People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a celebration devoted to Lord Ganesha, and pray to him for wealth and prosperity. You would worship Ganesha on this day in order to enjoy it with Lord Ganesha. This year's vibrant event, which starts on September 19th, is observed with a variety of traditional foods, much fanfare, and dedication.

Festivals are incomplete without some amazing lip-smacking delicacies and Ganesh Chaturthi is not an exception. So, we have curated a list of lunch recipes you can prepare this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Varan Bhaat

Your lunch doesn't have to be filling in order to be festive. All you need for a basic varan bhaat is steamed rice and toor daal that has been tempered with curry leaves.

Chole Bhature

There can be no doubting that chole bhature is a favourite among all people. We strongly recommend that you prepare it for Ganesh Chaturthi as it is a well-known north Indian meal that is served on special occasions.

Aamti dal

his dal is prepared in the Maharashtrian way using yellow gramme dal. It has some delicious flavour and a hint of sourness. It's a simple yet delicious lunch that's ideal for a special day.

Palak Dal Khichdi

If you want to make something nutritious, this can be your best option. Your taste senses will be tantalised by the flavour of the spinach when combined with the spices and rice. The proportion of proteins to carbohydrates is ideal.