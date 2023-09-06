Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional prasad recipes you must not miss

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi, which honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, will start on September 19. A revered god who has been linked to knowledge, wealth, and luck is known as Lord Ganesh. A few of the different names for Lord Ganesha are Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.

The important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout India. Ganesh idols are purchased and offered up for ten days of worship. Along with celebrations that include dance and music, you can hear raucous roaring for Ganpati Bappa Morya and Mangal Murti Morya. There must always be plenty of food and sweets at an Indian event.

We all know that the Bappa is fond of delectable sweets,and to please him devotees prepare a variety of lip-sacking delicacies. Here are some of the bhog recipes to offer the benevolent God.

Gujiya

The wonderful bite of this delicious meal, also known as Karanji, is enough to satiate the taste buds of those who have a sweet tooth. Served hot, these are maida- or suji-based deep-fried dumplings filled with meva—crushed dried fruits—jaggery, and khoya.

Motichoor Laddoo

A delicious treat called motichoor laddoo may be made at home with materials like gram flour, ghee, milk, green cardamom, and baking soda.

Sweet Rice

A sweet and fatty rice dish stuffed with sugar, ghee, and dried fruits. This fragrant, sweet rice dish with saffron flavouring is a regal delicacy prepared for festivals and special occasions.

Coconut Burfi

Indian sweets like mix nuts coconut burfi or fudge are simple to prepare and have a distinctive fennel flavouring.

Shrikhand

A traditional DESSERT that you can make anytime to treat your family and friends on any occasion, shrikhand is truly delicious and can be prepared easily.