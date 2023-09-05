Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Unique Modak varieties to try this festive season

It's that time of year once more. The ten-day celebration known as Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturti marks the birth of the revered elephant-headed god Lord Ganesha. This year's vibrant event, which starts on September 19th, is observed with a variety of traditional foods, much fanfare, and dedication.

Check out these varieties of the beloved Modak, which you must try this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ukaidiche Modak

The most popular variety of modaks, steamed modaks, are the most traditional kind of this treat; they are dedicated to Lord Ganesha. These dumplings are made with rice flour, stuffed with ground coconut and jaggery, steamed, and offered to the god as prasad.

Fried Modak

If fried version of modak, this variety is easier to make if you want to try your hand at modak making. Even if you just want to taste these modaks, you are in for a treat. Filled with a delicious filling of coconut and jaggery, thus providing a perfect level of sweetness, the outer layer adds to the taste by providing a great crunchy texture. These not-too-sweet modaks are the perfect version to try for people who do not have much of a sweet tooth.

Chocolate modak

Who doesn't love chocolates? Chocolate modaks are very well known around this time. You can either make the external shell of chocolate or make a modak utilizing chocolate as a filling. This lip smacking sweet is very famous among youngsters.

Mawa Modak

Mawa Modaks are a rich and delectable delight that dissolve in the tongue. To make these delicious treats suitable for prasad or bhog, all you need is khoya or mawa, sugar, pistachios, cardamom, saffron, and drain. Mawa and other ingredients can be used as a filling for a rice flour crust.