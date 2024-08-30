Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know Why We Offer 21 Modak as Bhog to Ganpati Bappa

It's rare to find someone who doesn't love Modaks, the delightful sweets associated with Lord Ganesha. Given our deep love for Modaks, it's no surprise that they are a favorite offering to Bappa. But why are 21 Modaks specifically offered? Who determined this number, and is there any scriptural evidence for it? The answer lies in two stories found in the Padma Purana, which shed light on this sweet tradition.

Anusuya Mata offering Modak to Ganesha

One day, Sage Atri and his wife, Anusuya Mata, invited Lord Shiva and Parvati for a meal. Concerned about leaving little Ganesha alone on Kailasa, Mother Parvati brought him along. Anusuya Mata had prepared an elaborate meal, and the divine guests sat down to eat, with a variety of foods served on long banana leaves. Even Annapurna herself, Mother Parvati, was satisfied with the spread.

As the meal progressed, both Parvati and Lord Shiva were full, but little Ganesha remained unsatisfied. When Anusuya Mata inquired about his preference, Ganesha requested something sweet. Anusuya Mata quickly prepared divine Modaks and offered them to Ganesha, who relished them one after another. He finally declared himself satisfied after eating 21 Modaks. From that time onward, Mother Parvati began offering 21 divine Modaks to Ganesha whenever he was hungry. This tradition continued, and devotees adopted it as a way to please Ganesha, recognizing that the way to his heart was through his stomach.

The Story of the Competition Between Kartikeya and Ganesha:

Another story from the Padma Purana involves a competition between Kartikeya and Ganesha to determine who could complete a circumnavigation of the earth first. Mother Parvati announced that the winner would receive a Modak as a prize. While Kartikeya set off to circle the earth, the clever Ganesha simply circled his parents, declaring them his world. He won the competition and was rewarded with Modaks.

These two stories not only explain the significance of Modaks in Ganesha's worship but also clarify why 21 Modaks are offered. The specific number stems from Ganesha's satisfaction after eating 21 Modaks, as described in the first story. While the stories do not specify whether the divine Modak mentioned is the same as the Ukdiche Modak made today, we can infer that the Modak's divine status comes from its association with Mother Parvati's divine touch.

These tales, as sweet as the Modaks themselves, enrich our understanding of this beloved tradition and highlight the deep connection between Ganesha and this special offering.