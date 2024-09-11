Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Wishes: Messages, Ganpati Bappa Morya Images, Whatsapp Status to Share on Immersion Day

On September 7, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated nationwide with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the commencement of the ten-day Ganesh festival. The festivities culminate on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idols in water. However, based on personal beliefs, some individuals also perform Ganesh Visarjan on the 1.5th, 3rd, 5th, or 7th day of the festival.

According to the Panchang, the auspicious timings for Ganesh Visarjan on the 5th or 7th day are specified to ensure the ritual's effectiveness. Just as the installation of Lord Ganesha is done at a favorable time, performing Visarjan during these auspicious periods is believed to maximize the benefits of the worship, ensuring that the sacred rites are completed successfully.

For Ganesh Visarjan in 2024, the auspicious timings on Day 5 are: in the morning from 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM, in the afternoon from 3:24 PM to 6:31 PM, in the evening from 7:57 PM to 12:18 AM (September 12), and early morning from 3:11 AM to 4:38 AM (September 12). On Day 7, the favorable timings are: in the morning from 6:05 AM to 10:44 AM, in the afternoon from 12:17 PM to 1:50 PM and 4:55 PM to 6:28 PM, in the night from 9:23 PM to 10:50 PM, and from 12:17 AM to 4:38 AM (September 14).

Before immersing the idol in a river or lake, conduct an Aarti with camphor, ask for forgiveness for any intentional or unintentional mistakes, and express the desire for Lord Ganesha to return next year. While slowly placing the idol into the water, chant the mantra: "Om Gachha Gachha Sursreshtha, Swasthanae Parameshwar. Yatra Brahmdayo Devaah, Tatra Gachha Hutaashana."

