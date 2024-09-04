Ganeshotsav 2024: How to Prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja; Complete Checklist

Our beloved Bappa is arriving at our home on September 7 this year. We have no complaints about the hospitality extended to other guests, so how can we fall short with Bappa? Therefore, let’s review the rules that must be observed for Bappa’s arrival, the worship of the idol, offerings, aarti, and immersion. Please read the detailed guidelines provided by Srinivas Joshi Guruji carefully.

How to Arrange Shri Ganesha Pranpratistha Puja

1. Upon Shri Ganesha's arrival, sprinkle the host's feet with a mixture of milk and water just inside the door.

2. At the location where you will place the Shri Ganesha idol, lay out some rice on a plate and position the idol on top of it. Cover the idol's face with a cloth. Note that the idol doesn’t need to be placed there on the day of the worship; it is acceptable to do so beforehand.

3. On the day of the puja, take a morning bath and ensure you are clean.

4. Perform puja for the household deities first.

5. Now, remove the cloth covering the idol.

6. If possible, arrange the samai (lamp), niranjan (light), incense, and camphor on the right side of the idol.

7. Clean the lamps the day before, filling them with wick, oil, ghee, etc. Place a plate beneath the samai. Modern glass lamps, which help keep flames steady, are recommended. The lamps should also be accompanied by incense, turmeric, and kumkum.

8. Prepare two betel leaves (with the stem facing Bappa) along with some money and betel nut, placing them on one or both sides of the idol. Position two coconuts and fruits near the betel leaves. You can arrange five different varieties of panchadhya, such as walnuts and kharik, on the leaves.

9. For offerings, place milk mixed with sugar, jaggery, coconut, modak, and pedha in front of the idol.

10. Prepare panchamrit, a mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar, together or separately.

11. Serve modak and pedha in a clean bowl, avoiding contact with the packaging.

12. Loosen the yajnopavit (janve) and wet it, placing it nearby to avoid any rush during the puja.

13. If available, keep 21 beads of cotton wool ready for Ganapati.

14. The host should ideally dress in traditional attire and keep a clean handkerchief nearby for wiping hands. Ensure there is a seat for sitting or standing.

15. Place a copper pot or tamhan (a traditional vessel) in front of Ganapati for worship.

16. To your left, have a copper vessel filled with drinking water, and on your right, place a vase filled with the same water alongside a paali (spoon) and another tamhan.

17. If you have any ornaments for Bappa, keep them ready. After Guruji leads the puja, you can offer them to Bappa.

18. Gather a variety of flowers in a big plate, taking them out individually. If possible, arrange each flower type separately without overcrowding. Prepare 5-6 pairs of 21 durvas (grass), along with 7-8 bilva leaves (without holes). Limit the use of basil.

19. Keep small quantities of turmeric, kumkum, gulal, shendur, bukka, and saffron powder in separate small bowls.

20. As the puja begins, designate a relative to bring hot water in a vase.

21. The most important advice is to worship with utmost faith and caution. Focus entirely on the worship and avoid distractions, such as mobile phones. After the puja, or in the afternoon before meals, offer Mahanaivedya (grand offering) to Bappa and perform the Mahaarti. Before doing aarti in the evening, re-offer turmeric, kumkum, gandha, flowers, and durva to Bappa. Conduct some offerings before performing aarti.

Until the immersion, continue to worship in the same manner every morning and evening. Remove the previous day's flowers (Nirmalya) and gently clean the idol with a cloth, then adorn it with a new garland.

On the day of Uttara Puja, drink milk or curd with Bappa. After completing aarti at home, bow to Bappa, and then gently move the idol to the location of the Uttara Puja. There is no need to perform aarti again at the immersion site.