Ganeshotsav 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time for Ganpati Idol Sthapana, Rituals and Fasting Rules You Must Know

Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Chaturthi is holds major significance in Hindus and the festival which falls in month of Bhadrapad is one of the majorly celebrated festival across India. Many devotees keep fast till idol installation and worship. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a special way in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Religious belief is that worshiping Lord Ganesh increases happiness and good fortune. This year Bhadrapad month starts on 23rd Aug, 2025 and end on Monday 22nd September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27, 2025.

A day before Ganesh Chaturthi people bring idol of lord Ganesh at their home, grand welcome is done by pouring water and milk on legs and then ladies of house do aukshan. On next day according to muhurat Pran Pratishthapana is done with proper rituals. After puja prasad it can be anything in sweet, but generally modak is shown as nevidya. Then aarti is performed and people have lunch.

Celebrating Ganeshotsav depends from person to person as some people celebrate this festival for one and half day or some people celebrate this festival for 5-7or 10 days.

Fasting Rules for Ganesh Chaturthi

Select a fast duration (full day, half day, or specific hours) suitable for your health. Maintain mental and physical purity by avoiding negativity and distractions. Abstain from non-vegetarian food, and often onion and garlic as well. Use rock salt (sendha namak) instead of regular salt in fasting meals. Consume light, sattvik food prepared with minimal oil and spices. If undertaking a nirjal fast (without water), hydrate thoroughly beforehand and afterward.

Auspicious Timing