Ganeshotsav 2025: Easy, Simple and Creative Rangoli Design Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Rangoli Designs: Ganesh Festival is one of the most celebrated festivals in Hindu culture. The festival is full of colors, decorations, and sweets. As we decorate our house, rangoli, which we draw in front of our house, acts as a cherry on the cake. So here are a few rangoli designs which are apt for the Ganesh festival. This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27 and Anant Chaturthi is on September 6 Saturday. Here are few designs inspired by rangoli.

We can draw simple rangoli in front of our house, so that people who visit our home will feel happy and pleasant when they enter.

By adorning our doorsteps with beautiful rangolis, we invite positivity, harmony, and the blessings of Bappa into our lives, making the festival truly special.