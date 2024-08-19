Ganpati Decoration Ideas 2024: Eco-Friendly and Homemade Makhar Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh festival is a whole different celebration and vibe. You can find every alternate house celebrating Ganesh Utsav at their home. People are turning their interest towards eco-friendly ways. Not only Ganesh idols but also decorations which are homemade and eco-friendly. Here are few eco-friendly options for Ganpati Bappas Makhar (Decoration) that you can make at home.

Flowers

Flowers provide a wonderful array of options for both simple and intricate Ganpati decorations. You can combine various types of flowers or opt for a single variety, like roses in different colors, to beautify your mandap. Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit’s lovely Ganpati decoration at her home. It exudes simplicity, beauty, and elegance, showcasing soothing white and pink flowers complemented by baby pink drapes and gentle lighting, creating a serene atmosphere.

Lighting

Incorporating lights can elevate even the most minimalist Ganesh mandap decorations. Adding string lights, fairy lights, focus lights, and diyas infuses warmth and a divine spirit into the setup. Wrapping fairy lights around your floral arrangements can significantly enhance their visual appeal.

Marigolds and Bells

Using marigold garlands adorned with traditional bells adds a regal touch to your Ganesh idol. Brass bells work especially well alongside saffron or yellow marigolds. To add more charm, consider incorporating cloth parrots, beads, glass lamps, and other decorative elements into the flower arrangements.

Cardboard Temple

Make good use of those Amazon cardboard delivery boxes by transforming them into a simple Ganpati decoration! Print a temple design on colored paper and adhere it to cardboard cutouts. You can further decorate the temple with beads, paper, and flowers. Adding string lights will enhance the overall aesthetic.

Banna Leaves Decoration

For a straightforward yet effective decoration, use banana leaves as a backdrop. These leaves can be easily arranged in your home, and you can enhance their appearance with crystal beads and fairy lights to create a stunning look.

So which Ganesh decoration ideas you are thinking to recreate.