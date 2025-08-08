Ganpati Home Decoration Ideas 2025: Easy and Eco-friendly Makhar Ideas For Ganeshotsav

Just few days left for one of the most celebrated festival that is 'Ganeshotsav'. This festival is majorly celebrated Maharashtra including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Gujarat. Every second home in Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav as it connects people and creates bond. If you are wondering what decor you should do for Ganpati this year, then here are few Ganpati decoration ideas that you can try. These are easy simple and eco-friendly ideas which can be ready in no time.

This decoration will take less than a day if it is made in one go. You need same size boxes two rectangular frames and and two horizontal frames marked in place the boxes after cutting as shown in reel. Paint the boxes and background in brown and place favorite color inside cutout and setup as shown in reel and your decoration is ready.

For second idea place a square table at the center for Ganesh sthapana and covered it transparent white cloth in background use similar white cloth and design as per you wish and add some fairy lights for sparkly touch. For special touch you can add flowers.

So if you want to go completely eco-friendly this Ganpati then you can simply go with the Banana leaf decoration. This decoration only needs Ganpati asan and four sticks of Banana leaf which you can place in all four sides of table just as show in picture.

Simple Diya lighting: Simple place two multi-tired electric diya which is commonly used in Indian religious ceremony on both side of Ganesh idol and in Back use old saree or a long designer cloth and put chimni lights and specific intervals. This is simple and elegant decoration.

Place kites in background as shown in picture and multi-tired electric diya both side of Ganesh idol and you are done with the decoration.

Last but definitely not least print out the mandala art and trace design on cloth then paint it with the white color and place it behind the idol.