Ganpati Visarjan in London: Videos Show Indians Taking Out Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession With Band

Videos of the Ganeshotsav celebration emerged on social media platforms, showing the India diaspora in other parts of the World, including London, taking part in the Ganpati immersion procession and heading towards the river. London city witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the seventh day of Ganesh idol immersion, as many gathered in large numbers to perform immersion rituals of household Ganpati and Gauri idols.

Roads of London witness the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' as small, medium and large Lord Ganesh idols of the deity, with beats of 'dhol-tasha'(drums) made their way to beaches. Pedestrians are clicking photos and recording videos of the celebration as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm.

Another video shared on social media platform Instagram shows Ganpati Idol was immersed in the river surrounded by swans. Another video showed devotees performing garba (traditional dance) during immersion procession on the street of London.

However, videos divided netizens on festival procession and immersion on foreign land. Some appreciated the celebration and unity in diversity culture, while some criticised and concerned about the nature whether the idol was eco-friendly or not.

Meanwhile, after 11 days of sthapna of Ganesh idol the day to say bid adieu to Lor Ganesha is near. The festival that began on August 27 with Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude on September 6 (Saturday) on Anant Chaturdashi. On this day dols of Lord Ganesha will be immersed amid rituals and fanfare.