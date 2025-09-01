Ganesh Festival in Kashmir Ends with Faith and Harmony

The Kashmiri Pandit community concluded this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir with devotion and cultural pride, as Visarjan ceremonies were held in Srinagar and South Kashmir. The week-long festivities were marked by prayers, bhajans, and vibrant community gatherings, culminating in the immersion of Ganesha idols amid traditional rituals.

In Srinagar, the historic Ganpatyar Temple once again became the focal point for worshippers, who gathered in large numbers to take part in the concluding ceremonies. A similar spirit was witnessed in Vessu, Kulgam, where the Vessu Welfare Committee led the Visarjan proceedings. The celebrations there included a grand procession through the streets before the immersion, drawing participation from families across the region.

Organisers described the events as more than a religious custom. “For us, this is not only about worship but also about keeping alive our cultural roots and heritage,” said one of the committee members.

The management bodies of both Ganpatyar Temple and Vessu Welfare Committee expressed their gratitude to the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Pune, and businessman-philanthropist Punit Balan for extending support to the festival in Kashmir. Their assistance, organisers noted, has played a vital role in ensuring that the tradition continues to thrive in the Valley.

Acknowledgement was also extended to the district administrations in Srinagar and Kulgam for their cooperation. Special appreciation went to members of the local Muslim community, whose support helped maintain peace and communal harmony throughout the celebrations.

“This festival is not just about rituals; it is about togetherness and shared values,” said an organiser in Srinagar. “We are thankful to everyone who helped us celebrate with dignity and devotion.”

Notably, in the run-up to the festival, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal along with six other Pune mandals sent three replicas of Pune’s iconic Ganesh idols—Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, Kesariwada, and Akhil Mandai—to Kashmir. This marked the third consecutive year of such an initiative, further strengthening cultural bonds across regions.

The conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Kashmir is being seen as a sign of interfaith cooperation and resilience. For the Pandit community, it reaffirmed centuries-old traditions, celebrated this year with hope that the spirit of harmony will continue to grow stronger.