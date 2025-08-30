Gauri Avahana 2025: Markets Abuzz With Shopping as Jyeshtha and Kanishtha Gauri To Arrive on August 31

The city is buzzing with preparations for the arrival of Gauri (Mahalakshmya), the symbol of prosperity and well-being, on Sunday, August 31. Since the start of Ganesh Chaturthi, women have been busy decorating their homes, preparing ornaments, sarees, and puja items to welcome the goddess. Markets across Nashik are filled with colourful jewellery, sarees, and decorative materials, drawing large crowds of women shoppers. Traditionally, the Jyeshtha and Kanishtha Gauri, considered forms of Goddess Lakshmi, are decorated with ornaments and sarees.

This year, shops are offering a wide variety of traditional jewellery including mangalsutras, bangles, pearl necklaces, nose rings, kudya, thushi, mohan-mal, bugadi, as well as modern designer sarees. Jewellers have introduced imitation ornaments, gold-plated silver jewellery, and colourful stone-studded necklaces to meet the rising demand.

Gauris to Arrive at Their Maternal Home Tomorrow

As soon as Ganpati is enthroned, the beloved Gaurai arrives at several households in the city. Gauri is invoked in the Anuradha Nakshatra on the seventh day of Bhadrapada Shuddha Saptami. Just as a married daughter is pampered during her visits to her mother's home, in the same way, a Gaurai is also pampered during this fest. The Jyeshtha (elder) and Kanishtha (younger) Gauris are installed with respect and are decorated with sparkling ornaments.

Demand for Dazzling Jewellery

Every woman wants her Gauri and Mahalakshmi in the house to look attractive. That is why women are especially enthusiastic about decorating Gauri with new jewellery every year. Therefore, gold-plated jewellery is now available in the market to provide new options in jewellery for Gauri. Among these are gold-plated silver necklaces studded with multi-coloured stones for Gauri, specially on customer demand.

Apart from this, attractive designs in imitation jewellery, designer naths, waist belts, delicate necklaces, Mohanmal, Thusi, Bormal, Lakshmi Haar, Chapalahar, pearl necklaces, bajuband, earrings, ear chains, mangalsutra, naths of various sizes, traditional hair accessories, and other ornaments are in high demand.