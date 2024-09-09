Gauri Pujan 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More

Gauri, along with her sisters Jyeshtha and Kanishtha, is venerated during the Gauri Puja on Bhadrapada Shuddha Saptami. Considered the mother of Ganapati (Parvati Mata) and the elder sister of Mata Lakshmi, Gauri's visit is marked by festivities to ensure she enjoys the hospitality provided by Ganoba. Celebrations include her arrival on Saptami, feasting on Ashtami, and departure on Navami, leaving blessings for all. The ceremony highlights the joyous reception and respects offered to Gauri.

Gauri Puja 2024 will be observed on Shuddha Saptami in the Anuradha Nakshatra during Bhadrapada. Celebrated with fervor across India, including Maharashtra, the festival honors Gauri Ganapati. However, the customs and traditions associated with the celebration vary significantly from region to region.

In various regions, Gauri is either revered as Ganapati's mother or his sister, reflecting diverse local traditions. According to popular mythology, Mata Gauri is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and the mother of Ganapati. Consequently, in some areas, the festival is also known as Mahalakshmi Puja, celebrating Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu.

Key Facts About Gauri

Origins and Appearance:

According to the Padma Purana, Gauri emerged after the sea churning produced poison. The goddess is depicted dressed in red with four arms. She holds abhaya mudra (a gesture of fearlessness) in one hand, ashirwad mudra (a gesture of blessing) in another, an arrow in the third, and a bow in the fourth. Gauri is always seated on a lotus and is associated with the Peepal tree as her sacred habitat.

Mythological Significance:

Legend has it that women suffering from demons sought refuge with Gauri for the protection of their husbands. Gauri vanquished the Asuras and safeguarded the women. As a mark of gratitude, devotees fast and worship Gauri. Her worship is believed to alleviate sorrow, dispel misfortune, and bring prosperity and happiness.

Auspicious Dates for Gauri Celebration

Gauri Arrival:

Gauri should be brought home by 8:02 PM on September 10.

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Date: September 22

Pujan Muhurat: Perform the Gauri Pujan before 12 noon and present navedya (offering) to Gauri.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan Tithi: September 23

Visarjan Muhurat: 1:31 PM to 9:51 PM