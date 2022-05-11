Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails

By IANS | Published: May 11, 2022 04:57 PM2022-05-11T16:57:02+5:302022-05-11T17:10:07+5:30

New Delhi, May 11 Is the hot sun getting to you? Don't worry, we've got your back. This ...

Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails

New Delhi, May 11 Is the hot sun getting to you? Don't worry, we've got your back. This summer, create a spirit storm with these rich aperitifs. With World Cocktail Day approaching, Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present a feast of the finest Madeira.

Here are seven mouth watering mixes you can get tipsy on this World Cocktail Day:

Jimmy's Summer Mojito

Ingredients:

* Tequila 60ml

* Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mojito mix 60ml

* Tobasco 1 drop

* Tonic Water 60ml

How to mix:

* In a tall glass filled with ice, measure the above ingredients and stir to mix well

* Garnish with a Mango candy and fresh mint sprigs and serve.

Cosmopolitan Summer

Ingredients:

* Gin 60ml

* Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix 90ml

* Black Salt powder 1 pinch

* Chat masala 1 pinch

* Orange Wedge 1 number

How to mix:

* In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well

* Strain into a tall glass filled with ice

* Squeeze a fresh orange wedge and drop

Jameson, Ginger and Lime

Ingredients:

* Jameson Original 30 ml

* Ginger Ale 60 ml

* Sparkling Apple Juice 90 ml

* A fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge

How to mix:

* Fill highball with ice, pour Jameson, fill rest with Ginger ale, squeeze Nimbu wedge and drop into glass.

EspressOak

Ingredients:

* Oaken Glow 30ml

* Espresso 30ml

* A spoonful

