Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails
By IANS | Published: May 11, 2022 04:57 PM2022-05-11T16:57:02+5:302022-05-11T17:10:07+5:30
New Delhi, May 11 Is the hot sun getting to you? Don't worry, we've got your back. This summer, create a spirit storm with these rich aperitifs. With World Cocktail Day approaching, Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present a feast of the finest Madeira.
Here are seven mouth watering mixes you can get tipsy on this World Cocktail Day:
Jimmy's Summer Mojito
Ingredients:
* Tequila 60ml
* Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mojito mix 60ml
* Tobasco 1 drop
* Tonic Water 60ml
How to mix:
* In a tall glass filled with ice, measure the above ingredients and stir to mix well
* Garnish with a Mango candy and fresh mint sprigs and serve.
Cosmopolitan Summer
Ingredients:
* Gin 60ml
* Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix 90ml
* Black Salt powder 1 pinch
* Chat masala 1 pinch
* Orange Wedge 1 number
How to mix:
* In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well
* Strain into a tall glass filled with ice
* Squeeze a fresh orange wedge and drop
Jameson, Ginger and Lime
Ingredients:
* Jameson Original 30 ml
* Ginger Ale 60 ml
* Sparkling Apple Juice 90 ml
* A fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge
How to mix:
* Fill highball with ice, pour Jameson, fill rest with Ginger ale, squeeze Nimbu wedge and drop into glass.
EspressOak
Ingredients:
* Oaken Glow 30ml
* Espresso 30ml
* A spoonful
