New Delhi, May 21 This World Whisky Day immerse yourself in the unique experience of innovation and experimentation with one-of-a-kind cocktail recipes shared by Angad Singh Gandhi, Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich India.

These unique sensorial serves have been curated as a part of Glenfiddich's recent 'Glenfiddich Experiments with Tea' campaign for whisky enthusiasts and novices to cherish. India is a tea-drinking nation and the second-largest producer of tea. Complementing the tasting notes of Glenfiddich's 'Our Original Twelve', the sensorial serves will create distinguished experiences for the single malt lovers driving an emotional connection with India's most loved beverage 'Tea' and the water of life.

Threefold Fashion

Ingredients

60ml Glenfiddich 12yo

Firdaus - Anandini Himalayan Tea

Sugar

Aromatic bitters

Cinnamon Stick

Applewood smoke (use a smoke gun or smoke top)

Preparation

Infuse Firdaus Anandini Himalayan tea to 60ml Glenfiddich. Fill the mixing jar with lots of ice and pour the infused whisky in. Add 10ml of tea-sugar cordial (Boil 1:1 ratio of Anandini Himalayan tea and sugar with water) and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Add applewood/hazelwood smoke while continuously stirring the drink for 25-30 seconds. Finally, strain it over a big cube of ice in an old-fashioned glass and garnish with a small cinnamon stick.

Paradisiacal Highball

ngredients

60ml Glenfiddich 12yo

Firdaus - Anandini Himalayan Tea

Lime Juice

Club Soda

Dehydrated fruit – Apple/Pear

Preparation

Add Infused Firdaus Anandini Himalayan tea to 60ml Glenfiddich in a highball glass over a big cube of ice. Add a few drops of lime juice. Serve with club soda and garnish with your preferred dehydrated fruit.

Glenfiddich's signature malt, 'Our Original Twelve', is matured in the finest Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks and uniquely married in oak tuns for at least 12 years, to give a beautifully balanced nose complemented by refreshingly rich and complex notes of fresh pear and subtle oak, making it an ideal and classy gift for the whisky aficionado.

Price: Rs 3,860 (Delhi)

Availability: All leading liquor stores in the country

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor