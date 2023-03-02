Goa's coolest new dining destination

By life

New Delhi, March 2 Goa conjures up joy when you think of it. Goa immediately brings to mind beaches. Terttulia's newest location is India's party capital. Its delectable cuisine has earned it many fans in Mumbai and Pune. A vast 6500 square feet of striking space, Terttulia Goa is tucked away in the center of Panjim City and can accommodate 120 guests at once. It is a 24-hour diner that combines the character of a restaurant, cafe, and bar into one unique setting.



It has been designed by 'Otherworlds', a multidisciplinary studio that specialises in creating unique spatial and visual domains in the real world as well as virtual domain. The restaurant has been crafted with intricate attention to detail, envisioned as one extended balcao under an overgrown bamboo canopy. The entire place is woven with a dual tone texture, and is planned to grow out and round the central bar. You could browse through its liquor and literature library for a book and a beer in the afternoon, or soak in the exuberant energy of its centerpiece chandelier by the time the sun sets. Each and every part of Terttulia Goa exudes vibrant energy in the morning and a bustling vibe by night time.

The menu is a diverse and dynamic collection of options that change periodically. You could taste the crowd favourite Eggs Benedict for breakfast, gorge on a Smoked Salmon Sandwich for lunch, or enjoy dinner with the lip smacking Tiger Prawns. A wide selection of breads including whole wheat, rye, five-grain, baguettes, brioche, croissants, muffins and bagels will impress the diehard dough lovers. A world class variety of soups, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, tapas and main course are also on offer. If an exquisite spirit is what you seek, head to Terttulia's glorious bar and pick your poison from an exclusively curated array of wines, beers, cocktails as well as sangrias and mock-tails.

Taking its name from an exotic Spanish word that translates into 'conversations between friends at a salon, restaurant or bar', it has fetched multiple awards and accolades from publications and patrons over the years. With the endearing tagline of 'Eat.Drink.Love', it believes in creating a warm and wholesome dining space where guests can not just eat delicious food and enjoy delightful drinks, but also strike happy conversations and weave picture perfect memories.

The brainchild dynamic entrepreneurs Imrun Sethi, Sunny Sara, Ritik Bhasin and Ranbir Batra, the restaurant has a warm set of employees, talented of chefs for an unforgettable experience.

Address: Tettulia, Opposite Mcdonald's Roopali Bungalow, Miramar , Near Gymkhana Ground, DM Marg, Campal, Panjim, Goa

Time: 12 p.m. onwards

