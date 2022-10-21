Gold prices fall ahead of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is considered to be the most auspicious day for buying new items especially gold.It is going to be celebrated on Sunday this year and ahead of the auspicious day gold prices have witnessed a drop. The opening price for 999 purity gold on Friday was Rs 49,855 per 10 grams, down Rs 373 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,228, while that of 995 purity gold was Rs 49,655, down Rs 372 from Rs 50,027 on Thursday.

The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,250 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 100. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 110. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,450. Dhanteras is basically the beginning of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 24.