Grand Finale: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

New Delhi, March 28 Globally acclaimed designers Falguni Shane Peacock presented their collection, "Earth Bound" at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. Keeping up with their maximalist aesthetic, their whimsical line-up consisted of cut-out dresses with exaggerated shoulders and feather detailing, sequinned bombers, embellished bodysuits, and shimmery gowns and skirts. For menswear, there were a variety of glittering statement jackets on display. Gen-Z star Ananya Panday closed the show for the power couple in a shimmery short pink trail dress.

Designer Siddhartha Tytler also showcased his summer collection, "Somestuke" earlier in the day. From casual swimwear, metallic jackets and layered tops to printed separates, heavily embroidered saris and lehengas, the designer opted for a variety of silhouettes and styles. Actor Aditya Seal and former Miss India Neha Kapur were his showstoppers.

There were a bunch of other celebrities who were spotted on Day 5. Neha Dhupia walked for ALL - the plus-size store, Urvashi Rautela for Reynu and Nikitha Tandon, Divya Khosla Kumar for Sejal Kamdar and Nargis Fakhri for Romaa. Like all good things must come to an end, this fashion week did too and we can only wait to see what's in store next season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor