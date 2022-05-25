Green or Black tea - which is better for summer?

New Delhi, May 25 Most of us enjoy sipping a cup of tea after meals or after waking up in the morning, not only for the health benefits but also as a daily way to relax.

When we are stressed, tired, confused, or anxious, the first thing that comes to mind is a cup of tea. It's a magical drink that revives and rejuvenates us when we're tired or exhausted. What most people do not know is that both Green and Black teas are made from the top leaves of the same tea plant - Camellia Sinensis. Though both of them are derived from the same plant, they differ significantly. According to research, almost every tea has similar health benefits.

Because green tea leaves aren't fermented and don't go through the oxidation process that black tea does, it's particularly high in EGCG

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor