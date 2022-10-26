Gujarati New Year 2022: Vidhi, Muhurat for Chopda Puja

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year due to Solar Eclipse on October 25, people are celebrating Vikram Samvat 2079 today.

On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year.

Let's clear out the confusion for you all. Bestu Varas falls on two dates this year - October 26 and 27. The festival this year will begin at 06:48 pm on Wednesday, October 26 and will continue till 05:12 pm on Thursday.

Opening new ledgers and closing the old ones is called Chopda in Gujarati culture.

In Chopda Puja, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to seek her blessings for coming year to make it more prosperous and fruitful. The Goddess of learning, Devi Saraswati, is also revered during the day.

The ritual involves writing the words "Shubh" and "Labh," which stand for auspicious and benefit, respectively, on the new account books.

At the beginning a swastika is also made.

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

The day is also observed by worshipping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain.

It is said that Lord Krishna persuaded the inhabitants of Gokul to refrain from making offerings to Lord Indra. Most of the people, who were farmers and shepherds, were educated by him that their dharma was to the hills and livestock that provided them with food and resources. The folks then began to offer prayers to the cows and Govardhan Hill.

But this did not go well with Lord Indra, who then let loose his fury on the people. He continuously rained on Gokul for seven days and seven nights, inundating the area. Then, to give shelter and help[ people and the cattle, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat with his little finger. This made Indra released his mistake. It is believed that performing Govardhan Puja has persisted and is still observed today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor