Gurinder Singh Bhatti conferred with P.hD degree in International Relations by University of California

An advocate and a successful businessman, Gurinder Singh Bhatti was recently conferred with a doctorate degree in International Relations by the University of California. Bhatti received the Ph.D degree by California Public University at North Mariana Islands in the USA on the special recommendation of the university’s senate. Dr. Bhatti with his passion to guide and mentor youth in establishing themselves in foreign countries has constantly worked in the field of international relations. Being one of the few professionals in the country who have studied International Relations, Dr. Bhatti feels that getting to know about the economy, politics, culture and social set up of countries helps in developing better relations between countries and their people.

“ My interaction with the business enterprises, non-governmental organisations, and some established professionals from varied fields helped me in conducting an in-depth study about countries and their people,” he added. Dr. Bhatti’s endeavour has benefitted a large number of Punjabi youth who go through various struggles to establish themselves overseas. He not only conducts interactive sessions with the students and youth in foreign lands but also with the Indian community thereby offering them advice on varied issues. “Strengthening the Punjabi community living overseas has always been one of my main objectives as they can contribute in number of ways in the development of their home state Punjab,” shared Dr. Bhatti. Dr. Bhatti while Summing up his journey as an advocate, businessman and scholar said that Life isn’t about finding yourself but it is about creating yourself.