Hailey Bieber to launch skincare line 'Rhode' in June

After achieving the supermodel tag, Hailey Bieber will soon be called an entrepreneur too, as the 25-year-old is all set to launch her skincare brand 'Rhode' this summer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hailey shared the official launch date and name of her skincare line with the photoshoot pictures for the brand promotion.

Flaunting her crystal clear skin with a wet hairstyle, Hailey is no less than a vision to behold in the alluring pictures.

"@rhode is coming. sign up at rhodeskin.com see you in June!" she wrote in the caption.

Daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, Hailey is the wife of pop star Justin Bieber.

In November 2021, Hailey confirmed on her YouTube channel that she would be launching her own skincare line, joining a legion of celebrities including Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and several others who have done the same.

"I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy, it started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me," she said in a new interview with Allure obtained by E! News.

The supermodel said that she found the niche of 'Rhode' by trying out a lot of different inexpensive and expensive skincare brands and doing a lot of research that uncovered people simply want their skin to be hydrated. "I found that the most tried-and-true stuff was the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well. The initial launch focuses on maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. I've given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I've gotten really good feedback on it," she said in the interview.

( With inputs from ANI )

