Hair Care: How to Make Ayurvedic Oil to Reverse Gray Hair

Gray Hair Remedies: The problem of gray hair is a common occurrence these days. More and more people are facing this problem. To get rid of this problem, you should use hair dye, hair color. You can make your hair black again by doing some home remedies. Famous doctor Salim Zaidi has recently shared a video on YouTube. He has talked about Ayurvedic oil. By applying this oil you can easily turn white hair black in 7 days. For this, you should make oil at home.

If your hair is turning white at the age of twenty-five or thirty-five, then it is called premature graying. There are many reasons for hair graying. The most common reason is genetic. If many people in your family have gray hair, you may also have to face the problem of gray hair. Hair turns white due to stress, lack of nutrients, thyroid, and use of other products in the market.

How to turn white hair black?

Dr. Salim says that along with using Ayurvedic oil for hair whitening, it is also important to maintain a good lifestyle. So, you should know how to make the oil.

How to prepare Ayurvedic oil?

To prepare this oil, take 1 cup of coconut oil, 2 teaspoons of dried amla pieces, 1 handful of fresh curry leaves, 2 teaspoons of bhringraj powder in a bowl. Cook this mixture properly. Take care that the curry leaves and amla pieces do not turn black. After this, leave this mixture as it is after it cools. Then strain it and store it in a container.

Apply this Ayurvedic oil at least 3 times a week. Apply it to your hair at night before going to bed and then wash your hair with shampoo in the morning. Apply it continuously for 3 months for good results. Dr. Salim says that you should change your diet to make your hair black. Mix 2 teaspoons of black sesame seeds with fresh amla in the morning and eat it. Along with this, include dates, almonds, and spinach in your diet.