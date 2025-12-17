Hair Care Tips: Correct Way to Apply Henna on Hair to Avoid Dryness and Get Silky Shine

These days, premature graying of hair has become very common. Many people are afraid of using chemical dyes to color their gray hair. Therefore, many prefer the option of using herbal henna. However, some people have also heard that henna makes hair rough and dry. The reason for this dryness after applying henna is the incorrect method of application. So, here's a special method for applying henna to your hair. If you apply henna to your hair using the method described below, your hair will not only get a beautiful color, but it will also become silky and shiny.

What is Correct Method for Applying Henna to Hair?

First, take the required amount of henna powder in a bowl.

Next, put some water in a pot on the stove and heat it.

Add 1 teaspoon of flax seeds, 1 teaspoon of rice, 1 teaspoon of nigella seeds, and 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds to this water and let it boil.

Then, crush 7 to 8 hibiscus flowers with your hands. Take about a quarter cup of finely chopped beetroot. Add a cup of aloe vera gel, finely chopped pieces of two amla (Indian gooseberries), and half an onion to a blender jar and blend it into a fine paste with a little water.

Strain this paste using a sieve or a cotton cloth. Now, add this water to the henna powder. Also, strain the water that was boiled with the various ingredients and add it to the henna. Soak the henna in both these liquids. For soaking the henna, it is best to use an iron pan. Now, let this henna soak for 3 to 4 hours, then add a little coconut oil or almond oil to it and apply it to your hair.

Wash your hair after about 2 to 3 hours. Your hair will not only get a beautiful color, but it will also become very soft, silky, and shiny.