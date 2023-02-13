Handmade Joy: Spreading joy with quality fashion jewelry!

“Jewelry is a very personal thing... it should tell a story about the person who’s wearing it.”

-Garance Daré

(fashion blogger, photographer, author, and illustrator)

Fashion is incomplete without jewelry because they add value to the natural beauty of the wearer. The fashion industry is vast in today's time, from Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss India to any big or small fashion contests, good, and compatible jewelry always adds extra value over competitors. How a piece of jewelry is produced also plays a vital role in the quality of manufacturing and marketing. Machine-cut jewelry is considerably cheaper and has a lower quality score than handmade because handmade jewelry making is the traditional and old-fashioned skilled jewelry production by experienced artisans and jewelers, they add their extra precision and artistry over any machine could ever do. It's said that a truly experienced jeweler only can recognize and bring out the diamond from coal. Talking about Handmade Joy, they deal in, from their name only we can say, handmade 925 Sterling Silver Jewelleries. They have an experienced team of jewelers and artisans for their production and have a boasting huge base of over 1 lakh happy customers, which is one of the best accomplishments as, finding a customer is not that hard but to keep them happy with quality products and services is a big deal, and Handmade Joy have proved themselves to be expert in that!

The Jewellery Company 'Handmade Joy' was founded by Mr. Sumit Kumar in Aug 2020. The company is based in New Delhi, India. Starting from the bottom, the mission of the company is to sell good quality fashion jewelry at affordable prices. Sumit says, " We aim to offer our customers a variety of bestselling products, right at their doorstep". Surely there are many other brands and jewelers in the market with huge competition in the fashion industry, but what stands ', out Handmade Joy' is their catchy name which promises to deliver 'joy' to their customers, their timely experience in the field, quality matching, and best customer support.On asking about what was the purpose behind starting this company, Sumit said, "After completing my engineering I applied for jobs but I was not sure about the 9 to 5 job as I was always inclined towards starting something of my own, had multiple ventures in the past after that I started handmade joy in 2020". He was always a visionary and wanted to do something of his own rather than get trapped in modern-day jobs. Since the start, Handmade Joy never failed to deliver what they promise and it's always upgrading to the new norms of the growing market of sterling silver from time to time.