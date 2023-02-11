Handpicked Valentine's day gifts for him & her

New Delhi, Feb 11 It is often said that we don't need a special occasion to shower our loved ones with affection, yet we eagerly await Valentine's Day which carries a deep significance. So, celebrate this Day with profound feelings of trust, care, and love. Here are some gift options which echo your love and convey your feelings in just the right way.

1. Swarovski x Rupi Kaur | Exclusive Poems About Universal Love

Rupi Kaur, who is known for writing about themes of love and femininity, homes in on her impactful style of poetry to craft three beautiful poems about universal love, exclusively for Swarovski.

The trailblazing poet, artist, and performer has penned an inspiring series of love notes for Swarovski to celebrate the powerful and multi-faceted emotion of love. Swarovski is also marking Valentine's Day with the launch of its first playlist on Spotify - an empowering selection of self-love anthems curated by Flowerovlove.

Rupi Kaur's poetry launches exclusively on Swarovski's website and social media channels on January 30, 2023

2. Tirukkural - The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy

Written by the poet Thiruvalluvar, the Kamattu-p-pal is the third part of the Tirukkural - one of the most important texts in Tamil literature. The most intimate section of this great work - it is also, historically, the part that has been most heavily censored. Although hundreds of male translations of the text have been published, it has also only ever been translated by a woman once before. Tirukkural is award-winning writer Meena Kandasamy's luminous translation of the Kamattu-p-pal.

Available on amazon

Beauty Basket & Grooming Essentials

1. MyGlamm XOXO Eyeshadow Palette

MyGlamm's XOXO Eyeshadow Palette from the new Valentine's Range includes 9 gorgeous shades. Create varied looks perfect for your date night! Available in Valentine's Day special packaging, making it the perfect gift for the occasion.

Priced at Rs. 699/- for 7.2gm Available on the MyGlamm App and Website

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor