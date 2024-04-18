Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Top 5 Special Hanuman Ji Bhajans Devotees Must Listen

Hindus across India will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a festival honoring Lord Hanuman, a revered figure symbolizing strength, devotion, and selfless service.

The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Chaitra. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. Temple visits are common, with devotees performing Sunderkand Paath (recitation of a specific chapter from the Ramayana), bhajans (devotional songs), and kirtans (devotional hymns) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan (another name for Hanuman).

Here’s the list of Bhajans on Hanuman Jayanti:

Hanuman Chalisa: No Hanuman Jayanti celebration is complete without the Hanuman Chalisa. This devotional hymn by Tulsidas, sung by Hariharan, is a popular rendition that beautifully encapsulates the greatness of Lord Hanuman.

'Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hein Mere Seene Mein': This soulful bhajan by Anup Jalota depicts the deep bond between Lord Rama and Hanuman. The bhajan has found new resonance with young people who are giving it a modern twist on social media platforms like Instagram.

Read Also | Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Messages and Wishes To Share With Family and Friends

Ram Na Milenge Hanuman Ke Bina: Sung by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, this bhajan highlights Hanuman's unwavering devotion to Lord Rama. It's a great choice for those seeking inspiration from Hanuman's dedication.

Jai Hanuman Jai Jai Hanuman: Lend your voice to this energetic bhajan by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, perfect for uplifting your spirits.

Aarti Keejei Hanuman Lala Ki: Enhance your puja rituals with this traditional aarti by playing it during your prayers or while visiting Hanuman temples.

Read Also | Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know