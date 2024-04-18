Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Messages and Wishes To Share With Family and Friends

Hanuman Jayanti, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates Lord Hanuman, a revered symbol of strength, devotion, and selfless service. Devotees observe the festival with prayers and festivities on the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing fortnight) in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

On this auspicious day, people observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. Visits to temples, recitals of the Sunderkand (a portion of the Ramayana epic), bhajans (devotional hymns), and kirtans (devotional songs) commemorate the birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan (another name for Hanuman).

Many devotees also set up food stalls to distribute food to the underprivileged, demonstrating gratitude and spreading happiness.

Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2023:

On this Hanuman Jayanti, I wish you happiness and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let wisdom rule your thoughts, let your hopes become true, let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Pawan Putra Hanuman bless us all.

Pray that HanumanJi makes the lives of all bright and beautiful. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Bajrangi teri pooja se har kaam hota hai,

Dar par tere aate hi door agyan hota hai,

Ram ji ke charnon mein dhyan hota hai,

Inke darshan se bigda har kaam hota hai,

Hanuman Jayanti ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.

Jinke tan mein hai Shri Ram,

Jag mein sabse hain who balwaan,

Aise pyaare nyaare mere Hanuman.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Anjani ke laal ka, Pawan putra Hanuman ka,

Lagao sab milkar jayakara Hanuman ka,

Sabko badhai ho jandiwas bhagwan ka.

Jalai vishal Lanka jisne sirf apni poonch se,

Janm diwas hai aaj uss balwaan ka,

Badhai ho janm diwas Hanuman ka!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

FAQs:

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Why do we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti? Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, embodying strength, devotion, and service. He is revered for his courage, loyalty, and dedication to Lord Rama

