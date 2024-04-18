Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

This year, Chaitra Purnima begins on April 23 at 3:25 AM and ends on April 24 at 5:18 AM, with Hanuman Jayanti observed on the 23rd. Traditionally, the festival holds greater significance when it falls on a Tuesday or Saturday.

Hanuman Jayanti History and Significance:

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Rama and a central figure in the Ramayana. Hanuman's birth is believed to be linked to Lord Ram's era, and he is considered an incarnation of Mahadeva, possessing Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi.

According to mythology, Hanuman's mother, Anjana, was an Apsara who was born on earth due to a curse. Her redemption from the curse came after giving birth to Hanuman. Anjana prayed intensely to Rudra for twelve years for a child. Pleased by her devotion, Rudra granted her wish, and Hanuman was born at Sunrise, as per Drik Panchang. Hanuman Jayanti celebrations typically begin with spiritual discourses at dawn and continue until after Sunrise in temples.

The significance of Hanuman Jayanti lies in Lord Hanuman's virtues of loyalty, courage, and selflessness, believed by devotees to protect them from evil.

Hanuman Jayanti is widely observed during Chaitra Purnima in North India. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it lasts for 41 days from Chaitra Purnima to the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. Tamil Nadu celebrates Hanuman Jayanti as Hanumath Jayanthi during Margashirsha Amavasya, falling in January or December in the Gregorian calendar. Karnataka observes Hanuman Jayanti on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi in Margashirsha month, known as Hanuman Vratam per Drik Panchang.