Happy Dhanteras 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share with Your Family and Friends

The term "Dhan" means wealth, while "Teras" refers to the thirteenth day. It is considered auspicious for making new purchases, particularly of gold, silver, and kitchenware, as these items are believed to bring good luck and abundance into homes. Here are some heartfelt quotes and wishes to celebrate Happy, which falls on October 29, 2024. This festival marks the beginning of Diwali, focusing on wealth, health, and prosperity.

On this auspicious Dhanteras, may Lord Dhanvantari bless you with abundant health and may Goddess Lakshmi bestow you with endless prosperity.



As we light diyas on Dhanteras, may your life be filled with the glow of happiness, health, and good fortune.

May your home be filled with peace, love, and endless prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!



Happy Dhanteras! May all your days sparkle with happiness and may you be blessed with prosperity and good health this Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras bring new dreams, fresh hopes, and brighter days to your life. Have a joyful and prosperous Dhanteras!