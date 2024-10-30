Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Make Deepawali Memorable for Loved Ones

The much-anticipated festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is just around the corner. Celebrated as the Festival of Lights, this cherished occasion is marked by joy, vibrant lights, and colorful decorations. Diwali falls on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar, coinciding with the darkest night of the year.

In 2024, Diwali will be observed on Thursday, October 31, heralding five days of festivities that begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj.

As the festival approaches, people are actively sharing Diwali wishes, images, and greetings on social media platforms. Here are some Diwali messages that can add warmth to your WhatsApp and Facebook status updates:

"Happy Diwali, my love! May this festival bring you endless joy and success."

"Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories. You are my greatest joy!"

"May the lights of Diwali illuminate our lives and strengthen our bond. Together, we shine brighter!"

"To the man who makes every day feel like a celebration, Happy Diwali! Your love is my guiding light."

"May this festival of lights bring you peace and happiness, my dear husband. You deserve all the joy in the world."

"Happy Padwa! May this year be brighter than ever before, filled with love and happiness for us both."

