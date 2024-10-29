Diwali Padwa 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Know Why Wives Perform Aukshan for Their Husbands on Balipratipada

Diwali Padwa, also known as Balipratipada, is a unique festival celebrated on the day after Diwali. In 2024, it falls on November 2, marking Kartik Shukla Pratipada on the Hindu calendar. Diwali Padwa is especially significant as it honors the love between husband and wife, celebrating the bond and prayers for a long, harmonious life together. This special day is marked with rituals, pujas, and a cultural celebration that signifies the blessings of prosperity and well-being.

The Importance of Diwali Padwa and Balipratipada

Diwali Padwa is dedicated to King Bali, who is honored in the Hindu tradition for his generosity and devotion. This day, Kartik Shukla Pratipada, holds a unique place as it also marks the beginning of the new business year for many communities, especially traders. Just as the Shalivahana calendar starts with Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the Vikram Samvat begins on this day, symbolizing renewal and prosperity.

Diwali Padwa and Balipratipada Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The rituals of Balipratipada include performing Wahipujan, a traditional worship ceremony to welcome the new year. During Wahipujan, shops and business ledgers are blessed to invite prosperity for the coming year. In 2024, the auspicious Wahipujan Muhurat (timing) for this ceremony is between 4:10 am to 6:40 am and 8:00 am to 10:50 am on November 2. By honoring King Bali, devotees believe that blessings of abundance and protection are bestowed upon them for the year ahead.

Why Do Wives Perform Aukshan for Their Husbands on Diwali Padwa?

On Diwali Padwa, one of the most unique aspects is the celebration of marital love and togetherness between husband and wife. To mark the occasion, the wife performs 'aukshan' (aarti) for her husband, who, in turn, presents her with a special gift. Early in the morning, wives perform a ritual bath, offer prayers, and conduct the aarti. This act is symbolic of the deep respect and connection between couples, strengthening their marital bond.



Traditional Gifts and Celebrations:

On Diwali Padwa, it is traditional for husbands to present small gifts to their wives, including items like jewelry, perfumes, or clothing. Families of newly married couples celebrate this occasion with heightened enthusiasm, marking it as the couple's first Diwali together, referred to as "Divasan." Often, the wife’s family hosts the couple for a festive meal, honoring their new union and the beginning of their shared journey.





Katha (Story) of King Bali and the Festival of Balipratipada

According to legend, King Bali was a devout and generous ruler. In recognition of his devotion, Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, granted Bali the privilege to visit his subjects once a year. Balipratipada thus celebrates Bali’s return, symbolizing abundance and blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Many devotees observe this story during Diwali Padwa, reflecting on Bali’s virtues and the importance of generosity and humility.

Diwali Padwa 2024 Celebration

Whether it’s the exchange of gifts, the worship of business accounts, or the cultural traditions that uphold the love and respect between husband and wife, Diwali Padwa offers a beautiful celebration of togetherness, prosperity, and tradition. To fully embrace Diwali Padwa, couples, families, and communities gather to share in the festival's joy. Homes and businesses are adorned with decorations, and special sweets are prepared to welcome the new year while honoring relationships.