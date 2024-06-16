Happy Father's Day 2024: Special Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, and Images to Wish Your Dad

Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to expressing gratitude towards fathers and father figures for their significant role in society. Originating in the United States, this day is now celebrated worldwide on different dates, with the primary aim of honoring the influence fathers have on their families and acknowledging the sacrifices they make to care for and nurture their loved ones. In India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year. Here are some Special Thoughts, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images to Share on social media.

A father's love still travels on after he's gone. A treasure hidden in the hearts of his children. - John Mark Green

A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way. - Unknown

Dad, your love and guidance make my heart overflow with gratitude. Happy Father's Day!

You've been my rock, my hero, and my guiding light. I'm forever grateful. Happy Father's Day!

Dad, your unconditional love has shaped me into who I am. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!

