Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp Status to Celebrate the Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2024 Wishes: The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa will be marked on Tuesday, April 9. As the streets of Maharashtra are embellished with the vibrant colors of spring, the joyful celebrations of Gudi Padwa mark the start of the traditional Marathi New Year. With a sense of renewed hope and optimism, communities throughout the region come together to embrace new beginnings.

The word 'Gudi Padwa' is derived from the Sanskrit words "gudi" meaning flag and "padwa" meaning the first day of the lunar month, Gudi Padwa holds extreme cultural significance. Homes are decorated with colorful rangolis, mango leaves, and torans, while the iconic Gudi, a bamboo stick with a silk cloth and garlanded with neem leaves and flowers, is raised as a symbol of victory and prosperity.

Here are some Gudi Padwa wishes you can share with your loved ones:



1. New day, New morning,

New hopes, New plans,

New success, New feelings,

Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous New year and Gudi Padwa.

2. Let's welcome this Gudi Padwa festival with bright sparkles of smile and heart full of contentment. Happy Gudi Padwa.

3. Aayushya Eka Swapna Sarakhe Jagave, Pratyek Samvedanela Chakhun Baghave, Nav Varshachi Navi Pahaat, Daakhavo Aapnaas Ek Navi Vaat. Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha.

4. This new year, may you be blessed with good health and prosperity.





5. May the Flavor of Raw Mangoes, Raw Neem, and Jaggery Remove All Bitterness and Add Sweet Flavors to Your Life. Happy Gudi Padwa!



6. May the beauty of the Gudi,

fill your hearts and homes

with lots of joy!!



7. Gudi Padwa Is the Beginning of a New Year! Hope the New Year Has All the Colours of Happiness & Laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa!

8. On this special occasion, let's make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

9. Chaitrachi Soneri Pahat Navya Swapnachi Navi Laat Nava Aarambh, Nava Vishwas Navya Varshachi Hich Tar Khari Survat, Gudi Padwachya Hardik Shubhechha.

10. May the new beginnings take a solid shape. Happy Gudi Padwa!!!

As Maharashtra embraces the start of another year, Gudi Padwa serves as a reminder of resilience, renewal, and the timeless spirit of togetherness that continues to define its rich cultural tapestry.