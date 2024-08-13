Happy Independence Day 2024: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Messages of Freedom Fighters to Celebrate India's 77th Swatantrata Diwas

Freedom fighters sacrificed their life, blood sweat to make India Independent. They started moment and succufully made their own

India's leading figures, goes beyond politics and reaches into the mind, heart, and spirit. B.R. Ambedkar highlighted the importance of mental liberation, while Subhas Chandra Bose emphasized the enduring power of ideas. These influential leaders have significantly shaped India's fight for independence. Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Bhagat Singh stressed that sincerity, courage, and the development of ideas are the true tools of revolution.

Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai demonstrated through their actions and words that freedom is both a right and a responsibility, often achieved through sacrifice and the bravery to make mistakes. Their insights continue to inspire us, reminding us that the quest for freedom is an ongoing journey. Here are some inspirational quotes from freedom fighters.

1. Lala Lajpat Rai: "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India."

2. Mahatma Gandhi: "Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err."

3. Bhagat Singh: "Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas."

4. Jawaharlal Nehru: "Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions; it is of the mind and heart."

5. Sarojini Naidu: "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

6. Subhas Chandra Bose: "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."