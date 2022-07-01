Hardik Pandya shares his workout routine

New Delhi, July 1 Ace cricketer Hardik Pandya ensures he maintains his physical and mental fitness to stay flexible and alert during a game of cricket.

The Indian captain for the Ireland T20 trip, Pandya, shared his exercise routine on TakaTak by Moj, launching the #GetFitWithHardik campaign in an effort to inspire people to lead healthier lives. In particular for aspiring sportsmen, this series enabled Hardik to demonstrate how fitness is a crucial component of his life in order to perform at the top level.

Pandya shares five super fun exercises he swears by:

Warm-ups: Firstly, warming up is of prime importance before any sort of workout. Besides preventing injuries, a proper warm-up activates one's muscles, allowing them to move better while reducing the risk of injury. It also helps increase one's flexibility, making our workout more efficient.

Side lunges: Lateral lunges help develop balance, stability, and leg strength that are beneficial for day-to-day activities and prevent falls and injuries. It also contributes to an improved form when exercising.

Reverse lunge, Overhead press: It helps strengthen the core and engages stabilizers in one's shoulders, including the upper and lower trapezius. It forces one's core muscles to lengthen and fully contract, ultimately boosting the metabolism. Targeting multiple muscle groups, it increases muscle power and strength, resulting in sculpting one's entire body.

One-arm kettlebell swing: Often referred to as the single-arm kettlebell swing, this exercise improves grip strength and strengthens the core and upper back. It also helps in improving body posture to a great extent.

Hurdle drills: Regular hurdle drills help improve core strength, facilitate increased mobility, and improve overall body coordination. And what is life without a little HIIT cardio?

Emphasizing the importance of fitness and working out, Pandya, stated, "As a professional cricketer, fitness drills have been integral in improving my game and have helped me become an impact player. My fitness regime has added impetus to my performance and allowed me to play each game with high intensity and faster recovery. I am glad I had the opportunity to collaborate with TakaTak by Moj for #GetFitWithHardik. My goal was to encourage my fans to imbibe fitness and regularly work out as a part of their daily routine. I hope, with this initiative, they get inspired to start their fitness journey and be champion ready to drive India towards becoming a healthier and fitter country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor