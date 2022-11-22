Harmanpreet Kaur on cricket and fashion

New Delhi, Nov 22 This year, the 16th iteration of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, supported by the Fashion Design Council of India, presented a version that is more youthful, inclusive, and innovative.

The Fashion Tour enters the Metaverse in its innovative new avatar, making an industry-first move to create a groundbreaking fusion of fashion and technology that youthful audiences will never have seen before.

As a first mover in the Metaverse in India, the Fashion Tour has launched 'Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park' in Decentra land, a global web3 platform, where only renowned global brands have created an immersive metaverse experience for their fans. The Fashion Tour Park features multiple interactive areas, gamified zones and showcase areas, with several engaging activities in store for users to interact with throughout the duration of the tour.

But the most exciting attraction is India's first metaverse-exclusive fashion show, set to take place at the Fashion Tour Park on December 10, 2022. This metaverse fashion show will feature outfits from the 'Style Gallery' exhibit of the Fashion Tour called 'This is not a T-shirt' project. These unique T-shirt outfits are designed by 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of the four themes of the Fashion Tour.

This season Indian Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur associated with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, here's what she had to say:

How do you feel about this collaboration with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour?

Harmanpreet: It's a moment of pride for me, because, you know, I come from a Cricket background, it's the first time that I'm going to be part of any fashion show. It's a great moment for me, and it was the right time because this time, they are going to add some boost to the traditional outfit. And I think for me, it was the right time to come on the board and I thought, it would be great.

Do you feel like international fashion brands and sports go hand-in-hand but in India that is still to happen, at least for female athletes?

Harmanpreet: Yes. Because, we have always seen this point of view, we wear traditional clothes, otherwise sports has sporty look, at the fashion tour it was a different zone for me. I'm very, very excited to wear the SNCC collection.

Do you wish that brands supported female athletes more and brought them into the mainstream as they do with men?

Harmanpreet: Now with women's cricket becoming more popular, female cricketers are getting more attention. The more we win, the more we get recognized. That's when brands usually approach and support us, which is very encouraging.

Define your fashion style and your association with Blenders Pride?

Harmanpreet: I like to be more in my comfort zone which I can carry easily. The SNCC outfit that I am wearing right now is also very comfortable and has elements from my sport - cricket, which makes me love this outfit even more.

