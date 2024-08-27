Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Essential Dos and Don'ts for Marital Bliss

Hartalika Teej celebrates the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This auspicious occasion, observed by married women, honors Parvati's unwavering devotion as she performed rigorous penance to win Shiva's heart. On this day, women fast from dawn to dusk, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The festival symbolizes the eternal bond between a wife and her husband.

Women retell the story of Parvati's devotion, which embodies the values of love, loyalty, and commitment. Through fervent prayers and traditional rituals, Hartalika Teej represents the essence of marital harmony, reinforcing the importance of devotion in marriage.

Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024 Shubh Muhurat-The auspicious time for the worship of Hartalika Teej will be from 06:01 am to 08:32 am on 06 September. The total duration of worship is 02 hours 31 minutes.Hartalika Teej Puja Vidhi

(Hartalika Teej 2024 Puja Vidhi)-

1. In Haritalika Teej, Shri Ganesh, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshipped.

2. First of all, make the idol of all three from clay and offer Durva after applying Tilak to Lord Ganesha.

3. Now offer flowers, Belpatra and Shamipatri to Lord Shiva and offer makeup to Mother Parvati.

4. After offering clothes to all the gods and goddesses, listen or read the Haritalika Teej Vrat Katha.5. After this, perform the Aarti of Shri Ganesh and after performing the Aarti of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, offer the Bhog.",

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 6, 2024. Married women should be mindful of certain actions to avoid misfortune on this significant day. Here are seven things they should steer clear of during Hartalika Teej:

Avoid Consuming Food and Drinks: Married women should fast from dawn to dusk to ensure marital harmony. Consuming food or drinks, even accidentally, can nullify the benefits of the fast. Abstaining from all food items, including water, demonstrates dedication and commitment to one’s husband.

Avoid Wearing New or Black Clothes: Wearing new or black clothes on Hartalika Teej is considered inauspicious. Instead, married women should opt for traditional, colorful attire that symbolizes happiness, love, and devotion. Avoiding black clothing helps maintain a positive and uplifting atmosphere conducive to marital harmony.

Avoid Sleeping During the Day: Sleeping during the day can lead to spiritual and marital discord. Married women should remain awake and focused on devotion, prayer, and spiritual growth during the Hartalika Teej fast, ensuring a blessed and harmonious marriage.

Do Not Wash Your Hair: It is advised that married women refrain from washing their hair on Hartalika Teej, as this act is believed to invite misfortune. To maintain spiritual purity and ensure a harmonious marriage, it is best to wash hair a day before the fast.

Do Not Engage in Improper Activities: Engaging in improper activities can diminish the significance of the Hartalika Teej fast. Married women should avoid watching undesirable content, listening to unhealthy music, or participating in activities that may disrupt spiritual and marital harmony. Instead, they should focus on devotional activities that promote unity and love.

Do Not Use Unpleasant Words: It is crucial to exercise restraint in communication on Hartalika Teej, avoiding derogatory remarks, foul language, and hurtful words. By fostering kindness, gentleness, and respect in their interactions, married women can create a harmonious environment, which encourages spiritual growth and marital bliss.

Do Not Break Vows or Commitments: Honoring commitments and keeping promises on Hartalika Teej is essential. Married women should avoid breaking vows or neglecting responsibilities, showcasing their devotion to marital obligations and spiritual practices. Upholding promises instills honesty, responsibility, and dedication, promoting a blessed and harmonious marriage.

By adhering to these guidelines, married women can ensure a favorable outcome for themselves and their families, ultimately strengthening the sanctity of their union and fostering a prosperous and blissful life together.