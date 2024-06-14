Health Tips: Top Five Desk Exercises to Boost Men's Sexual Wellness

Busy schedules and sedentary lifestyles can make maintaining a healthy sex life challenging. However, even while working at your desk, you can perform simple exercises to enhance your sexual health. These exercises are easy to do, require no additional equipment, and only demand a bit of dedication to practice regularly.

Here are five simple exercises you can perform at your desk to enhance your sexual health:

Pelvic Floor Squeeze:

Sit comfortably and tighten the muscles in your pelvis as though stopping the flow of urine. Hold for a short while, then release.

Perform two sets at a time, twice a day.

This exercise strengthens the pelvic muscles, improving control and endurance.

Kapalbhati Pranayama:

Sit up straight, inhale deeply, and then quickly exhale through your nostrils while tensing your abdominal muscles.

This breathing technique improves blood flow and reduces stress levels.

Holding Urine:

As suggested by Dr. Chirag Bhandari, practice holding urine for as long as possible to strengthen the pubococcygeus muscle, aiding in controlling ejaculation.

Practice 2-3 times a day.

Internal and External Rotation of the Thighs:

Sit on the edge of your chair, elevate your feet off the ground, and move your thighs inward and outward.

Perform at least 30 repetitions per set, with two to three sets daily.

This exercise enhances hip strength and flexibility.

Walking: