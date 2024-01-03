Heart Attack Care: LPS Cardiology Kanpur Hospital Introduces Innovative First Aid 'Ram Kit'

When a person experiences a heart attack, time is of the essence, and often, a delay in receiving treatment can lead to fatal outcomes. In response to this critical issue, doctors at LPS Cardiology Hospital in Kanpur have developed a kit designed to be administered to the patient at home before reaching the hospital in the event of a heart attack.

This proactive measure aims to provide immediate care and potentially improve the chances of survival by addressing the time-sensitive nature of heart-related emergencies. This Kit has named as a Ram kit. In this kit there are three medicines. Two tablets of Ecospirin 75 mg, 1 tablet of Rosuvastatin 20 mg Both these medicines have to be taken with water. Sorbitrate 5 mg this medicine has to be kept under the tongue; this medicine helps in removing the blood clot formed in your heart tube.

While we may refer to this kit as a first aid kit, it is important to note a few crucial points:

1. This kit does not provide comprehensive treatment; therefore, individuals should not remain at home solely relying on this medicine. If symptoms of a heart attack are present, it is imperative to go to the hospital for further medical attention.

2. It is advisable to consult with a physician and inform them before using the kit. Seeking professional guidance ensures that the appropriate course of action is taken.

3. Administer the medicine from the kit only when the patient is conscious. If the individual is unconscious, refrain from attempting to feed or give them anything. In such cases, prompt medical assistance should be sought.

4. If you are allergic to any of these medicines, then do not take it.

Symptoms of heart attack are