Heatwave In India: Homemade Drinks To Stay Cool and Hydrated During Summer

Intense heat has gripped several states in India with maximum temperatures soaring between 42-44 degress. The union ministry also released a heatwave advisory instructing state governments to remain prepareg people d for the coming days, urging people to stay hydrated. In view of the above let us have a look at some of the ways in which individuals can remain hydrated and safe from summer related issues.

Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the most hydrating drinks around, thanks to its high levels of potassium and electrolytes. It replenishes the body's lost fluids, especially during a heatwave. This refreshing drink is naturally sweet, low in calories, and has a host of essential vitamins and minerals that boost your immune system.

Lemonade

Lemonade is a perfect summertime drink that's is not refreshing and hydrating but also packed with vitamin C. Not to mention, citrus fruits are known to help replenish fluids lost in sweat. You can customise your lemonade by adding herbs such as mint or basil for an added flavour boost.

Watermelon juice

Watermelon is another hydrating fruit that's perfect for beating the heat. Watermelon juice is low in calories and a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It's an excellent source of hydration that helps the body stay cool and calm.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk, popularly known as chaas is a popular drink for summers which can prove refreshing in the scorching climate. Buttermilk is high in minerals and vitamins like potassium and Vitamin B. It is also high in proteins and other nutrients, making it useful for balancing vitamin deficiency in the body.Another advantage of drinking chaas is that it cools your body, particularly your digestive system. If you have a burning sensation in your stomach, you should consider drinking a glass of buttermilk to get immediate relief.

Cucumber and Mint Water

A refreshing drink in the summer, cucumber and mint water helps to combat dehydration. You can cut pieces of a cucumber along with some mint leaves in water and let the juices diffuse.



