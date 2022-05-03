Hillary Clinton surprises everyone with her regal entry at Met Gala after 21 years

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Monday, made a grand comeback at Met Gala after almost 21 years.

Clinton walked the red carpet of the star-studded Met Gala 2022 wearing a red satin gown.

Interestingly, her dress is embroidered with the names of historical American women who have inspired her.

The special dress included the names of Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, New York Post reported.

The names are embroidered in a beautiful script in the centre of the gown.

Clinton's gesture has won many hearts.

"Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful," a social media user tweeted.

"Heartfelt tribute," another one wrote.

Prior to Met Gala 2022, Clinton appeared at the fashion night in 2001, where she paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy's time as First Lady.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor