Hilton makes highly anticipated flagship brand debut in The Maldives

New Delhi, July 2 The Maldives is one of the most desired vacation destinations for travellers around the world - seeing a continued pace of bookings even throughout the last two years when it was the first country to open its borders to international travellers during the pandemic.

"The expansion of our flagship brand here underscores our commitment to bringing our world-class brands to key locations, and we are confident Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa will build on our legacy of delivering an exceptional stay to delight and inspire our guests," said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton about the launch of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa in the holiday island of Maldives.

The Hilton Maldives Amingiri, located on Amingiri Island in the North Male Atoll, is just a breathtaking 20-minute premium speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport. The hotel offers 109 roomy beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and alluring views of the blue lagoon nearby.

The villas, which embody a harmony of modern and traditional Maldivian elements, invite an abundance of natural light via their floor-to-ceiling windows, emphasising a bright colour scheme that reflects the warm tones of the sea and sky.

The all-villa resort introduces a number of smart amenities to the archipelago and sets a new standard for hospitality that will enthral future tourists. In addition to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the fourth resort in the nation under the company's portfolio of brands. This strengthens Hilton's ability to cater to various travellers and their specific needs in one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. Hilton is in charge of managing the hotel, which is owned by Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd.

"Today's milestone launch is a celebration of our shared vision with Hilton to deliver the most exceptional levels of service and hospitality in the Maldives. At Amingiri Holdings, we are committed to continuously contribute to the Maldivian economy and further strengthen its tourism industry, and Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa will enable us to continue with this mission," said Daniel Welk, Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd.

The overwater pool villas are equipped with stairs that lead directly to the island's lagoon and a hammock by the pool to enjoy the sound of waves; whereas beach villas have direct access to sparkling white sand, a deck swing, and a gazebo on the shore. All of these amenities are designed to fully immerse guests in the wonders of nature. All villas feature spacious bathrooms with bathtubs facing the ocean and both indoor and outdoor rain showers that promote relaxation.

The six-bedroom Amingiri Residence, the ideal retreat for bigger groups of tourists seeking absolute privacy, is a standout feature of Hilton Maldives Amingiri. When it opens in November 2022, the residence, which is set away on a manicured cove, will welcome visitors with its own arrival pier and a dedicated sundeck with unbroken 360-degree views of the Maldivian horizon.

"Hilton Maldives Amingiri represents what we continually strive for in our brand portfolio – innovative offerings and exceptional stays complemented by our signature hospitality. Introducing several new concepts to the Maldives, such as a rooftop lounge exclusive to teenage guests, a cocktail lab and the six-bedroom residence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is set to capture guests of all ages looking to reconnect during their stay with their selves, nature or close ones," said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

