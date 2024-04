Hindu Nav Varsh 2024: Full Schedule of Festivals, and Holidays for the Hindu New Year

The Hindu New Year begins on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. According to Hindu belief, Lord Brahma created this universe on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Emperor Vikramaditya established his kingdom and started the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. This year, the Hindu New Year begins on April 9. Vikrami Samvat 2081 is going on. Let's know when major festivals like Holi-Diwali, will be celebrated in the new year.

April 2024 Festivals

09 April 2024 (Tuesday) Navratri Starts, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

11th April 2024 (Thursday) Gauri Puja/Gangaur

13 April 2024 (Saturday) Solar New Year

14th April 2024 (Sunday) Yamuna Chhath

17th April 2024 (Wednesday) Sri Rama Navami

19 April 2024 (Friday) Kamada Ekadashi

23rd April 2024 (Tuesday) Hanuman Jayanti

June 17, 2024 (Monday) Eid-al-Adha, Bakrid

May 2024 Festivals

04 May 2024 (Saturday) Varuthini Ekadashi

10th May 2024 (Friday) Akshaya Tritiya, Parashurama Jayanti

14th May 2024 (Tuesday) Vrishabha Sankranti, Ganga Saptami

17th May 2024 (Friday) Sita Navami

19th May 2024 (Sunday) Mohini Ekadashi

21st May 2024 (Tuesday) Narasimha Jayanti

23rd May 2024 (Thursday) Buddha Purnima

24th May 2024 (Friday) Narad Jayanti

June 2024

02 June 2024 (Sunday) Apara Ekadashi

06 June 2024 (Thursday) Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti

15th June 2024 (Saturday) Mithuna Sankranti

16th June 2024 (Sunday) Ganga Dussehra

18th June 2024 (Tuesday) Nirjala Ekadashi

21st June 2024 (Friday) Vat Purnima Vrat

July 2024

02 July 2024 (Tuesday) Yogini Ekadashi

07 July 2024 (Sunday) Jagannath Rath Yatra

16th July 2024 (Tuesday) Dakshinayan Sankranti

17th July 2024 (Wednesday) Devshayani Ekadashi

21st July 2024 (Sunday) Guru Purnima

31st July 2024 (Wednesday) Kamika Ekadashi

August 2024

07 August 2024 (Wednesday) Hariyali Teej

09th August 2024 (Friday) Nag Panchami

16 August 2024 (Friday) Simha Sankranti, Varalakshmi Vrat, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

19th August 2024 (Monday) Narali Purnima, Raksha Bandhan

22 August 2024 (Thursday) Kajari Teej

26th August 2024 (Monday) Krishna Janmashtami

29th August 2024 (Thursday) Aja Ekadashi

September 2024

02 September 2024 (Monday) Somvati Amavas

06 September 2024 (Friday) Hartalika Teej

07 September 2024 (Saturday) Ganesh Chaturthi

08 September 2024 (Sunday) Rishi Panchami

11th September 2024 (Wednesday) Radha Ashtami

14th September 2024 Saturday) Parshva Ekadashi

16 September 2024 (Monday) Kanya Sankranti

17th September 2024 (Tuesday) Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi

18th September 2024 (Wednesday) Pratipada Shraddha, Chandra Grahan, Bhadrapada Purnima

28th September 2024 (Saturday) Indira Ekadashi

October 2024

02 October 2024 (Wednesday) Solar Eclipse, Sarvapitru Amavasya

03 October 2024 (Thursday) Navratri Begins

09 October 2024 (Wednesday) Saraswati Avahana

10th October 2024 (Thursday) Saraswati Puja

11 October 2024 (Friday) Mahanavami, Durga Ashtami

12th October 2024 (Saturday) Dussehra

13th October 2024 (Sunday) Papankusha Ekadashi

14th October 2024 (Monday) Papankusha Ekadashi

17th October 2024 (Thursday) Tula Sankranti, Sharad Purnima

20th October 2024 (Sunday) Karwa Chauth

24th October 2024 (Thursday) Ahoi Ashtami

28th October 2024 (Monday) Rama Ekadashi

29th October 2024 (Tuesday) Dhan Teras

31st October 2024 (Thursday) Narak Chaturdashi

November 2024

01 November 2024 (Friday) Diwali/Lakshmi Puja

02 November 2024 (Saturday) Govardhan Puja

03 November 2024 (Sunday) Bhaiya Dooj

07 November 2024 (Thursday) Chhath Puja

11th November 2024 (Monday) Kansa Vadh

12th November 2024 (Tuesday) Devutthan Ekadashi

13th November 2024 (Wednesday) Tulsi Vivah

15th November 2024 (Friday) Kartik Purnima

22 November 2024 (Friday) Kalabhair



January 2025

10 January 2025 (Friday) Pushya (Paush) Putrada Ekadashi

13th January 2025 (Monday) Pushya (Paush) Purnima

14 January 2025 (Tuesday) Uttarayan Sankranti, Pongal

17 January 2025 (Friday) Sankasht Chaturthi

25 January 2025 (Saturday) Shattila Ekadashi

29th January 2025 (Wednesday) Mauni Amavas

February 2025

02 February 2025 (Sunday) Vasant Panchami

04 February 2025 (Tuesday) Ratha Saptami

05 February 2025 (Wednesday) Bhishma Ashtami

08 February 2025 (Saturday) Jaya Ekadashi

12 February 2025 (Wednesday) Kumbha Sankranti, Magha Purnima

24 February 2025 (Monday) Vijaya Ekadashi

26th February 2025 (Wednesday) Maha Shivaratri

March 2025

10 March 2025 (Monday) Amalaki Ekadashi

13th March 2025 (Thursday) Holika Dahanam

14 March 2025 (Friday) Meena Sankranti, Lunar Eclipse, Holi

22 March 2025 (Saturday) Sheetala Ashtami, Basoda

25th March 2025 (Tuesday) Papmochani Ekadashi

29 March 2025 (Saturday) Solar Eclipse

30th March 2025 (Sunday) Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

31st March 2025 (Monday) Gauri Puja/Gangaur