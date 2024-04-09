Gudi Padwa 2024: Processions in Mumbai Turn Political as Parties Campaign Amid Festivities

Mumbai: Gudi Padwa processions are getting a political color this year. Candidates of major political parties are all set to campaign on the occasion of the processions. For this, parties, leaders, and candidates are taking the lead in organizing processions.

In Mumbai, a large number of processions are organized in Dadar, Ghatkopar, Lalbaug, and Girgaum. This year, the Shobha Yatra has been organized locally by the branches of the Uddhav Sena in Girgaum, while Rakhi Jadhav of the NCP Sharad Pawar group has organized the Shobha Yatra, which is being promoted by social media influencers. Similarly, candidates, including local leaders, will also participate in the Mulund Festival to be held in Mulund and listen to the voters.

The BJP has organized 400 programs in the city suburbs on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. This year, meetings and public meetings will be held at 1,000 places, saying let's welcome the Hindutva movement in the wake of the Ram temple.

New voters on the radar

1) Given the number of young people participating in the processions, leaders, including candidates, are more inclined to talk to the new voters and campaign through photos and videos.



The head of a major party's social media team said that given the influence of stories, status, reels, and short videos on social media over the past few years, the focus will be more on campaigning through this medium.

Opportunity for a show of force:

1) On the occasion of Shobha yantras, leaders and candidates of political parties along with their workers will participate in it and show their strength.

2) Therefore, many political parties have ordered preparations, meetings, and more young workers to attend the place at the local level.

In addition, to attract the attention of women voters, they are going door-to-door to meet housewives and asking them to participate in cultural events, said Shinde Sena office-bearers in South Mumbai.