Gudi Padwa 2024: Shiv Sena Leader Shrikant Shinde Participates in Shobha Yatra in Thane (Watch Video)

Thousands of people celebrated Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday by participating in the Shobha Yatra (procession), with a large police force in attendance to ensure the celebrations across the city passed off peacefully.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde participated in the Shobha Yatra in Thane's Dombivli on Tuesday, April 9, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations in Thane:

VIDEO | Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde participates in Shobha Yatra in Dombivli, Thane on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.#GudiPadwa2024pic.twitter.com/PTQQghgSv0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

Shrikant Shinde will contest from Kalyan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mahayuti is an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai said that the announcement of Shrikant Shinde's name shows the unity in the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde, a sitting MP, will take on Shiv Sena's (UBT) two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar from the Kalyan constituency.

The Shobha Yatra of Dombivli, also called a cultural city, is famous all over Maharashtra, in which cultural programmes, tableaus on social issues and other events are organised during the yatra.