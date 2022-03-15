Holi 2022: Avoid these 5 mistakes during Holika Dahan

Holi has special significance in Hinduism. This festival of colours is celebrated on the full moon day of Falgun Shukla Paksha. While Holika Dahan is held on the full moon day of Falgun month, people play Holi on the second day. According to religious belief, fasting and donating on the day of Falgun Purnima destroys the sufferings of a person and Lord Vishnu showers his blessings on the person. This year Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17. According to astrologers, some mistakes should never be made during Holika Dahan. Holi worship has special significance before Holika Dahan. On this day, do all the work and take a bath. After this, sit facing east or north in the place of Holika worship. Let us have a look at some of the mistakes which needs to be avoided during Holika Dahan.

The fire of Holika is considered a symbol of a burning body. Therefore, no newlyweds should see this fire. It is considered inauspicious. This may create problems in their new married life.

Do not lend money to any person on the day of Holika Dahan. Doing this affects the prosperity in the house and financial problems remain throughout the year. Avoid borrowing on this day as well.

If you are the only child of your parents, then you should avoid lighting the fire of Holika Dahan. It is not considered auspicious. Having one brother and one sister, the fire of Holika Dahan can be lit by the brother.

Never use Peepal, Banyan or Mango wood for Holika Dahan. These trees are considered divine, as well as new buds come in this season, in such a situation, burning them spreads negativity. In its place, you can use sycamore or castor tree wood or dung cakes.