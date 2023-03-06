Holi 2023: Sugar-free recipes for this festive season

Holi is very important in Hinduism, and the whole of India celebrates this festival. This is the festival of colours. Let us tell you that it is celebrated with great pomp in the whole country. Holi 2023 Date in India will be on 8th. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. In the year 2023, Holi, the festival of colours, falls on 8 March 2023.

Here’s the exclusive list of special Holi sugar free sweets that you can make and relish with your near and dear ones on this special day.

Kesariya Thandai

A Holi will not be Holi without the thandai. It is a must-have in every household on the occasion. Try out this saffron-flavoured thandai where the healthy, nutrient-rich honey replaces sugar like a pro.

Fruity Rice Kheer

Dates puree! This makes the rice kheer one of the healthiest sweet dishes for Holi for all weight-watchers. Plus, the added fresh fruits enhance the taste and health quotient of this recipe.

Oats And Groundnut Laddoo

This is another recipe which uses the benefits of jaggery over sugar. Jaggery, apart from being nutritious, also acts as a good binding agent when it comes to making a laddoo.