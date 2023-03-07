Holi outfits inspired by iconic Bollywood songs

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, March 7 Holi is celebrated with great zeal and excitement by people from all communities and faiths, its a celebration of diversity and unity, celebrating life, love, and joy. The festival has made a special place for itself on celluloid and some of the most iconic Bollywood tracks are on the theme of Holi.



Here's some fashion inspiration drawn from well-known Holi Bollywood numbers for this year's celebrations.

Ranveer Singh in 'Ram-Leela'

A dhoti and a blue Badhani shirt spell traditional Rajasthani style. Ranveer elevated his look by adding an open Kedia Kurta and Chelsea boots with a monk strap.

Deepika Padukone in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Ditch the white and take a lesson from Deepika who chooses to pair her denim shorts with a red shirt, especially if Indian clothing isn't your thing, and you just want to feel comfortable while wearing bright colours.

Varun Dhawan in 'Badrinath ki Dulhaniya'

Varun is first seen wearing a short, half-sleeved kurta with a cool bandi, followed by a vest with two layers.

Priyanka Chopra in 'Waqt'

Wear a pale pink outfit, just like Priyanka, whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or going to one of the big Holi events in your city. When the DJ says, "Do me a favor, let's play Holi," you'll be wearing the perfect Holi costume.

Dhanush in 'Raanjhana'

Who says men can't drape scarves and dupattas. Dhanush's red chunni with a plain shirt and pants, makes an impacrt.

Alia Bhatt in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya'

The film's title track, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, which is not a Holi tune, features a scene in which Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are having fun with colour. Alia can be seen sporting a vibrant yellow costume that perfectly compliments Holi hues. For a Holi celebration, think about wearing a vivid yellow lehenga and, if you're feeling up to it, a mangtika.

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Ranbir kept it very straightforward and simple a checked shirt, denims and a bandana.

Akshay Kumar in 'Jolly LLB2'

A button-down white shirt, a pair of jeans, and some killer-looking sneakers, throws in a punch.

